Why Han From Peaky Blinders Looks So Familiar

According to Simon Wan’s IMDb page, the performer and artist first appeared in a 2001 adaptation of The Catcher, a short film that retells the story of The Catcher in the Rye, set in London. In the project, Wan played the conceited Phil Stabile, a selfish tyrant who causes immense suffering to those around him. 12 years later, Wan also appeared in a short film called “Bayern Pills” in 2013.

In fact, a significant portion of Wan’s roles over the years have involved short films. Wan also appeared in 2015’s “Dog,” a short film in which he played the title role. The short follows a triad enforcer who is extremely bored with his job of protecting an abandoned building until a heroin addict tests his courage by breaking in and challenging him. Wan co-wrote the film with frequent collaborator Robin Schmidt, who also directed the short film. The reviews released at the time of the short film’s release were positive. “A stylish, well-made and powerful film,” wrote Andrew Skeates for Far East Films. “If you’re looking for something different with a dark edge, then look for ‘Dog’.”

Another 2016 short features Wan as Oberon in a video inspired by A Midsummer Night’s Dream. The highly stylized project reimagines the classic Shakespearean tale as a futuristic sci-fi story about a scientist talking to his sleeping android and influencing their dreams. Short stars Viktoria Modesta and several comments left incredibly positive feedback on the video. “Was a pleasure to have Victoria as Queen for a day,” Wan replied himself. Other comments included a note from David Here writing, “Love this OMG,” and Irailton Amanso gushed, “Queeeeennnn.”