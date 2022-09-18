Why Glen Carter From The Blacklist Looks So Familiar

Because of his distinctive looks and idiosyncratic style, Clark Middleton has been regularly labeled “character actor”. And it’s safe to say he’s made the most of this title throughout his decade-long career of regular presence on the small screen. While “The Blacklist” was his last and arguably greatest television success, it was a far cry from his first. In fact, along with his The Blacklist performance, Middleton has appeared on some of the better TV shows to make it onto the airwaves over the past two decades including Law & Order, CSI, American Gods, and “Agents of SHIELD”

In 2017, Middleton was even recruited by the inimitable David Lynch for a key role in Twin Peaks: The Return, which Rolling Stone called one of the most groundbreaking shows to ever hit the airwaves. Middleton appeared in four episodes of Lynch’s stunning revival as Charlie, the even-tempered but ailing husband of Audrey Horn (OG “Twin Peaks” star Sherilyn Fenn). While exciting to watch, Charlie and Audrey’s story is among the show’s most confusing, with many fans searching for answers (per Digital Spy). Her narrative is so wild that we don’t dare delve too deeply into it here… other than to say Audrey is a deeply troubled woman who doesn’t exactly shut up in battle.

Nonetheless, watching Fenn and Middleton spar remains a real highlight of the series, largely because of the latter’s near-unflappable performance.