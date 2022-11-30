Why Gabriel LaBelle Blew Off His First Chance To Meet Seth Rogen On The Set Of The Fabelmans

During a recent interview with Collider, Gabriel LaBelle revealed that he didn’t get the opportunity to work with any of his more experienced co-stars during the first few weeks of filming The Fabelmans. For example, LaBelle got the opportunity to first meet Seth Rogen while he was in the middle of filming a difficult scene for the film. The scene in question is shown briefly in the first trailer for The Fabelmans, and sees LaBelle’s Sammy getting punched in the face and falling to the ground.

“I kept banging my head back and falling on the mat, but the mat was moving or there weren’t enough extras in the background or it didn’t get the right angle or we did it five times,” LaBelle recalled. “That took a really long time.” The “Fabelmans” star added that eventually he was so worried he was doing something wrong in the scene that he decided to ask his director, Steven Spielberg, if he had any notes for him. It was at that moment, however, that LaBelle realized Rogen had secretly turned up on the film’s set.

“This is also in the second week of shooting, [so] Paul, Michelle, Seth [Rogen]They haven’t shown up yet,” LaBelle said. “It was just me.” The actor went on to reveal that the scene he was filming at the time required him to mentally enter a dark room and be covered in fake blood, so he eventually decided to have his first interaction with Saving roe for another time.

To LaBelle’s credit, while this decision means he’s gone a long time without meeting any of his older “Fabelmans” co-stars, it’s easy to see why he made his choice in that moment .