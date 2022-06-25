Why Dragon Ball’s Universe Has Even Long-Time Fans Scratching Their Heads

Thinking about the vastness of our universe is a typical brain-straining moment that can fill you with wonder. However, if you ponder what lies beyond the universe in Dragon Ball, you’re likely to find yourself frustratingly confused. That seems to be the case with fans of the Dragon Ball subreddit, who are all trying to theorize about what exists outside of Universe 7. What makes the question so tantalizing is how Akira Toriyama officially mapped Universe 7, which is where the Earth from “Dragon Ball” is located. A post by u/Acceptable-Check-653 that has over 1,000 likes includes a universe map from one of the official “Super Exciting Guides” for Dragon Ball (via Dragon Ball Wiki). It looks like a snow globe with the earth at the bottom and afterlife locations like Snake Way and King Emma’s Palace further up. But what happens when you move out of the sphere?

Some fans think what is outside of the sphere is literally nothing. “What is outside of the universe is either a complete dark void or it is ‘the vast nothingness’ that we see when Future Zeno wipes out the Future Trunks universe,” wrote u/ClockwerkKaiser. Future Zeno erases Future Trunk’s universe in Dragon Ball Super Episode 67 (via Crunchyroll) to get rid of Zamasu, who had infected everything. And the Void concept would serve as a convenient way to connect the series to what’s out there. However, that wasn’t the only series circuit theory thrown by fans. Another commenter, u/Potars, asked: “Could it be that what is between them is the area that you see when Gogeta and Broly break reality in their fight?”