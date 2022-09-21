Why Does The Lament Configuration Puzzle Cube In Hulu’s Hellraiser Trailer Look So Strange?

Considering there are many movies that make up the Hellraiser franchise, the lore and history surrounding the Lament Configuration is pretty robust. The most important feature of this demonic puzzle box is that once an individual solves it, it creates a path between this world and a dimension of unspeakable pain and madness. The denizens of this evil realm are usually referred to as cenobites, and while there’s definitely a motive involving their general appearance—that is, they’re all frozen in various states of ecstatic physical torture—each cenobite is unique, all generally into one twisted form of cruel mockery that in a way depicts their deadly flaws.

As previously mentioned, the Lament Configuration often takes the form of an unremarkable but mysterious puzzle box that often becomes an obsession for the people who look at it. However, since it is a mystical object, this form is not fixed. Once a Lament configuration is resolved, the crate often tends to unfold, rapidly changing size and appearance to flaunt mechanical perfection.

The Lament configuration, which we’ve usually seen in the movies so far, was originally created by a French toymaker at the behest of a magic-obsessed nobleman in the 18th century, according to the Hellraiser Wiki. The noble thought this puzzle box would give him untold powers, with the ability to summon cenobites for his own purposes, but it never works – in fact, summoning these entities results in you being tortured and killed.

However, it’s also important to note that this is neither the first nor the only Lament configuration. In fact, in one of the earlier “Hellraiser” films, there are several.