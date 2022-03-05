Why Did Kanye West Throw The Mic Away At His “Donda 2” Miami Event?

Last week, Kanye West performed his new album ‘Donda 2’ at a star-studded party in Miami. There were some classic and new Kanye songs performed during the show. However, what made news was what happened next.

Kanye West Throw The Mic Away At His “Donda 2” Miami Event?

When Ye performed his song ‘Jail’ with DaBaby and Marilyn Manson in the middle of the concert, he was rushed to the hospital.

Ye chucked the microphone because he was annoyed. As a result, the crowd was ready to point the finger onto the audio. According to Kanye’s account of the incident, this was not the case.

He made the information public. During an interview, he remarked, “It wasn’t about the sound, but more that one of the things I was instructed was that I had to write the word ‘performance’ on the piece.”

I was giving you guys performance art, not a lecture. It’s an installation of listening sessions I presented to you when I released my record in which I put a mask on.

I was also forced to mix KFC with Taco Bell. Yeezy said he was forced to mix tequila and cognac.

His interest on Stem Player and the decision to tweet the contract extracts were both mentioned at the event..

“So right when I did the song and I saw myself holding this mic and it wasn’t my initial intention, I was like, ‘I’m going to chuck this mic,'” he added, adding that the experience left him upset. What’s the point?’ I’m in charge of my own psyche.

When he sold 50,000 seats in a venue in just five days, a promoter told him to “Still take that mic, buddy.” When it isn’t necessary for me to grab the mic, that is.