Why Did Iron Man Use Point Break As A Nickname For Thor?

Iron Man’s nickname for Thor comes from one of the most iconic action movies of the 1990s, Point Break. Directed by Kathryn Bigelow, the 1991 film follows undercover FBI agent Johnny Utah (Keanu Reeves) as he infiltrates a crew of surfers notorious for their bank robberies — who are named ex-presidents for their decision to mask the to carry former United States Presidents. Their leader, Bodhi (Patrick Swayze), sports a unkempt beard and has grown his blond hair, making him a close visual match for Thor himself. The nickname would also return in “Thor: Ragnarok” when Thor attempts to unlock controls of the Avengers’ Quinjet.

All in all, Tony Stark’s nickname “Point Break” is far from the most inspired he could have given Thor, and it’s far from the only nickname he’s dished out during his time in the MCU. Thanks to YouTuber SuperDuo, fans can look back at all of Iron Man’s nicknames for his friends and foes alike. Among the most notable are his naming Hawkeye “Legolas” – the bow-wielding elf played by Orlando Bloom in the Lord of the Rings and Hobbit trilogies – and Ebony Maw (Tom Vaughan-Lawlor) as “Squidward.” ” designated. for his resemblance to Rodger Bumpass’ SpongeBob SquarePants character.

Avengers: Endgame even saw Stark give Thor a second nickname, “Lebowski.” Due to his lazy nature and scruffy looks, he wasn’t too far removed from Jeffrey “The Dude” Lebowski (Jeff Bridges) in 1998’s “The Big Lebowski.” One has to imagine that if Iron Man somehow returns to the MCU later on, he’ll bring a lot of new nicknames with him.