Why Danny’s Job Has Blue Bloods Fans Scratching Their Heads

Some fans are a bit perplexed by the amount of crime Danny Reagan is taking on in the Big Apple. Other cop dramas can be a bit more specific, focusing solely on homicide detectives or a specific unit, like Law and Order: Special Victims Unit. However, Danny has investigated a bit of everything (including this Buffett braggart), and fans are wondering exactly what’s going on.

“He commits child abduction, murder, rape, diamond robbery, human trafficking, terrorism. And that’s in the first episodes of the first season. I just started the show. But he certainly has his hands,” u/Artamisgordan wrote in a Reddit thread about Danny’s work as a detective. Some other users pointed out that it’s simply the element of drama needed for TV, as a real show about cops would probably have been a bit more bogged down with unsolved cases and endless paperwork.

“The amount of comments on TV shows about being ‘unrealistic’ is killing me. If most cop and medical shows were ‘realistic’ we would be bored to death,” commented u/ljpwyo. “He solves every case and he’s the only cop in town Frank trusts besides Jamie,” joked u/Phantommike20 on the Reddit thread.

A few fans have noticed the real reason Danny embraces the variety of crimes he commits.