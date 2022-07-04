Why Cobra Kai Fans Are Worried About Tory In Season 5

Over on the “Cobra Kai” reddit full of fan theories, a fan highlighted the rare instance from “Cobra Kai” in which John Kreese (Martin Kove) showed a tinge of compassion for one of his favorite students. When Tory threatened to lose her home, her sensei stepped in and paid her landlord a visit to resolve the issue. From there, a teacher-student bond began to blossom, mirroring the likes of Johnny (William Zabka) and Miguel or Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Robby (Tanner Buchanan). As refreshing as it was to see two of the most formidable characters showing signs of change only after Terry Silver took Kreese out of the equation, it sparked fears for Tory’s future.

In response to the clip of Kreese playing the hero, u/Michelrpg concluded that “Kreese is gone now, Robbie goes to Mexico and leaves her with this landlord, her aunt and Terry, she becomes one in season 5.” having a bad time. I wouldn’t be surprised if she asks Amanda for help.” That’s a solid assessment considering the Season 4 finale. Aside from Kreese making a change of tactics (which Terry felt was enough to dupe him), a conversation with Amanda LaRusso (Courtney Henggeler) led to Tory also having a crisis of conscience.Against this backdrop, next season could suggest that both teachers and students find a different path away from Cobra Kai and in a direction that they never expected?