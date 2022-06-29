Why Chicago PD Fans Shouldn’t Expect To Reprise Erin

As a guest on the “Armchair Expert” podcast, Sophia Bush told host Dax Shepard that her decision to leave “Chicago PD” was due to abusive behavior (via The Wrap). Bush explained that it took her so long to quit because she felt compelled to battle her way through the harsh environment. She said: “I quit because, from what I learned, I was so programmed to be a good girl, to be a workhorse … that I’ve always prioritized pulling the ship for the crew, for the Show, for the group, before my health.”

One example of working conditions she didn’t agree with was the weather in Chicago, where winters get incredibly cold. Bush noted that she found it unacceptable to continue working outdoors in freezing temperatures. She also told Shepard that her boss had suggested that if she spoke up, she could cost others their jobs.

Bush went on to provide details about the abusive behavior she was allegedly subjected to, telling Shepard, “You start to get lost when you’re being attacked in a room full of people and everyone’s looking away, looking at the floor, looking at the ceiling look, and you’re the only woman in the room… you’re like, ‘Oh, wasn’t that worth defending? I’m not worth defending?’”