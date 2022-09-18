Why Chicago Med’s Reunion Episode Was More Concerning Than You Realized

During the course of the episode, the head of psychiatry, Dr. Daniel Charles (Oliver Platt) that instead of having a mitochondrial disorder, Michelle actually has a conversion disorder, which the Mayo Clinic defines as “symptoms that cannot be explained by a neurological disorder or other medical condition.” In other words , the girl is exhibiting psychosomatic symptoms, which Charles attributes to her wanting to do something to distract her father from his grief over his wife’s death.

As noted in a Forbes article authored by infectious disease specialist Judy Stone, this on-screen dismissal of mitochondrial disease as more or less fictional seriously disregards patients suffering from the often dire complications of this rare but very real disease. As Stone wrote after the episode aired, “There was significant outrage from the Mito community on NBC’s Facebook page.” Stone went on to say that she had asked NBC to apologize in another episode or provide an accurate picture of the presenting illness, but was told by the network, “We don’t comment on our fictional storylines for our series programs.” So while no less an authority than the Mayo Clinic accepts Mito as a real illness, NBC and Chicago Med seem to go for it to stick to her troubling decision to call it all in a patient’s mind.