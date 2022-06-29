Why Chicago Fire’s Jesse Lee Soffer Thinks Of Voight As Batman

In many Dark Knight stories, Batman is a member of the Justice League, a hero to many in Gotham City, and definitely knows his stuff about grappling hooks. But for many of Gotham’s lawmakers, Batman is also seen as a dangerous vigilante who often does some questionable things to serve the greater good. This distinction makes him one of the most compelling comic book characters out there, especially when his actions have dangerous consequences. While speaking to CinemaBlend, Jesse Lee connected Soffer to Voight and Batman based on their similar mischievous — but necessary — tendencies.

“He’s like Batman,” Soffer told the outlet. “He’s willing to do the dark for the right reason. And so I think Jay wants to protect that, but in protecting that he has to protect Voight from himself.” Soffer’s comparison of Voight to Batman also brings to light the complex relationship between Halstead and Voight throughout the seasons. Although the two have clashed a number of times, they also express great respect for one another. Halstead’s recent efforts to protect Voight from the FBI and his attempt to find a middle ground to help Voight get Anna Avalos (Carmela Zumbado) off the books in the season 9 finale shows that Halstead is still believes the city needs Voight. But Halstead wants to help Voight cross borders and endanger himself and the unit. It’s a parallel to someone like Nightwing, who always believes enough in Batman to keep him from doing the absolute worst and accidentally harming the rest of the Bat-Family.