Why Bones’ Gamer In The Grease Episode Was Basically An Avatar Ad

In The Gamer in the Grease, the Jeffersonian team is called in to investigate the murder of a body found in a grease truck. Investigation reveals the victim is a postman – but more importantly, he’s the alleged record holder of a video game called Punky Pong. A subplot includes Jack Hodgkins, Lance Sweets (John Francis Daley) and Colin Fischer (Joel David Moore) – one of the turning “squints” who replaced Zack Addy (Eric Millegan) after his true loyalties were revealed in the third season. Fischer wins tickets to “Avatar” and the three plan to stand in line to get the best seats in the film.

At the beginning of the episode, preview footage from the film actually appears on screen as the three discuss their strategy. Angela walks in and asks her, “What about the blue people?” This gives them a chance to explain something about the Na’vi of Pandora to them, but Angela is unperturbed and tells them they are not allowed to watch movies on their giant monitor. “Angela, this is so much more than a movie,” says Hodgkins in awe.

The three sneak off to set up a tent in line, though their plan to take turns occupying it goes a bit haywire thanks to a female fan they meet in line. Sweets struggles with fidelity and the others have to pretend they’re actually working, which adds a bit of lightness to the narrative. Fisher ends up missing the film to try his new acquaintance.