Why Blue Bloods’ Tom Selleck Believes He’s Lucked Out Twice In His Career

The work that Tom Selleck is probably best known for, aside from Blue Bloods, is Magnum PI. A reboot of the series even ran for four seasons on CBS, the same network that airs “Blue Bloods.”

“I don’t know where the time went, but yeah, we did 163 hours of ‘Magnum’ and I thought, ok, you can’t have that kind of luck twice. It was a really nice little celebration,” Selleck told Kelly Clarkson on her eponymous talk show of Blue Bloods surviving 250 episodes.

In a separate interview, Selleck said he never thought “Blue Bloods” would last so long when it premiered in 2010, but he’s glad it did (via CBS Pittsburgh).

It’s weird to think, but “Blue Bloods” surpassed the run of the legendary “Magnum PI,” a show that only ended because Selleck himself decided to walk away, stating he was seeking more of a balance between work and family life (per Persons). He seems to have struck that balance today, but it’s hard not to dispute the point that TV-wise he’s only had success twice given that there’s another long-running TV franchise that the mustachioed legend has helmed.