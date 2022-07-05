Why Beth Is Kevin Costner’s Favorite Character To Share Scenes With On Yellowstone

When asked to pick his favorite actor or character for a scene on Yellowstone, Kevin Costner was initially reluctant.

“That would be a difficult question for any cast member to answer,” he said. “What I do know is that I’m enjoying the scenes that have been created, even getting in touch with people who are after the country, let alone my own children… I’ve really felt comfortable, like me.” am written .”

But the Oscar and Emmy winner quickly softened and shared how he loved sharing scenes with his daughter Beth on screen. “Beth and I kind of created that relationship where we can talk about anything — and sometimes as a father, it’s embarrassing where she wants to go,” Costner said. “It’s great fun.”

He continued, “A lot of women would love to feel as free as Beth. I think [film and TV] always allowed us to maybe want to be someone else in the dark. And for all the things Beth does that rub us the wrong way, there’s also a freedom that she has… and I think a lot of women would love to feel that free.

