Why Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis Has Fans In An Uproar On Twitter

According to The New York Times’ Kyle Buchanan, Baz Luhrmann’s “Elvis” biopic features a mashup of a classic Elvis Presley song with Britney Spears’ “Toxic” and the Backstreet Boys hit “Backstreet’s Back.” After seeing the movie, Buchanan tweeted“I told someone that Baz Luhrmann’s ELVIS interpolated an Elvis song with ‘Backstreet’s Back’ and Britney’s ‘Toxic’ and he looked at me in amazement. But I was shocked that he was shocked! It’s Baz Luhrmann’s ELVIS! That is practically the center of the bingo card!”

However, users and fans didn’t seem to think so. “Wtf this is s**t,” wrote @DaddyDDarkseid. “Why Baz… why?” said @Askforken.

“The best way to get young people excited about music from 60 years ago is to mix it with music from 20 years ago,” he joked @LaJoieDeMe.

Despite the uproar, many of the director’s fans have come to his defense – saying the mashup is on par with some of Luhrmann’s most famous works. “Guys, Baz has been doing this for decades. Why are people shocked?” tweeted @betchwithgretch. “Didn’t you check out Moulin Rouge and all the mashups and kitsch scenery he had there?” said @MTreRo. “It’s pretty much his signature.”