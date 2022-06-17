Why Ava’s Arc In Warrior Nun Season 1 Had Netflix Viewers So Divided

After the end of Season 1 of Warrior Nun, user solelikebang started a thread on the Warrior Nun subreddit to celebrate the fact that Ava doesn’t immediately join the Order of the Cross Sword when asked, and instead tries to make her live to live on their own terms. Viewers obviously know that Ava will use her newfound superpowers to fight demons, so that hesitation and the fact that she eventually overcomes it deepens her character, they argued.

“Totally agree,” user amrosi replied in the thread’s most upvoted comment. “No one in their right mind would just stand up and agree to be a nun (!) and a fighter (!) just because some people said so.” A number of other commenters also shared the original post’s point of view, praising some other distinctive features of her arc, such as the fact that she has more agency than a typical main character who is forced into a heroic role.

In an interview with Decider, showrunner Simon Barry emphasized how important it is for viewers to feel Ava belongs. “We wanted her to influence every scene she was in because of her nature and her upbringing. Your worldview, things like that. That way the audience was kind of with her on the journey and could participate in the story instead of just watching,” he said.

However, some fans shared a contrary opinion on this part of Ava’s story, finding her reticence unconvincing or off-putting.