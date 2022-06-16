Why Andrew From Animal Kingdom Looks So Familiar

Another show you might recognize Kevin Csolak from is the former Netflix, now Disney+ Marvel television series Jessica Jones. Csolak appeared in a single episode of the series in 2018 and plays a character named Keith in the seventh episode of the second season, “I Want Your Cray Cray.” Named after the Trish Walker (Rachael Taylor) musical single, I Want Your Cray Cray focuses primarily on the story of Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter), but also has a subplot that explores the release of Trish’s music and her growing Substance includes expenses.

Keith is one of Trish’s friends and is featured in her music video for I Want Your Cray Cray. He also dates Trish once and then dates her mother Dorothy Walker (Rebecca De Mornay) due to the mistaken belief that they are sisters and not daughter and mother. Awkward, much? Keith doesn’t play a huge part in the episode, but he seems to enjoy music and parties, and attends celebrations with Trish and Kourtney (Sasha Hutchings) while promoting the musical single.