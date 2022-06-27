Why Alice From Only Murders In The Building Looks So Familiar

While the DC Extended Universe certainly hasn’t achieved the same level of success that the Marvel Cinematic Universe has enjoyed over the past decade and a half, it has brought us some iconic characters to the big screen for the first time. One of the most famous is Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie), who made her big screen debut in David Ayer’s much-maligned Suicide Squad. The film follows a ragtag group of super villains in the DC Universe who come together to save the world from a supernatural evil. And while the titular troupe boasts Gotham City’s finest criminal talents like Harley, Deadshot (Will Smith) and Killer Croc (Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje), the force they face is the Enchantress, a 6,000-year-old entity that Dr. June Moon, both halves of which are brought to life by Cara Delevingne.

In an interview with W Magazine, Delevingne spoke about interviewing David Ayer and auditioning for the role. “I met the director David Ayer in a London hotel on a dark and stormy night. He didn’t tell me anything about the film. Instead he showed me pictures of these amazing, enlightened, powerful but very evil women. He spoke to me about addiction and mental illness, which are things that I find very, very interesting.” She continued by sharing a story about a strange request Ayer made of her: “David asked me to trying to find a forest and undressing under the full moon and walking through the forest with my feet in the mud. what I did.”

While “Suicide Squad” didn’t get good reception itself, Delevingne definitely nailed that aura on screen. Unfortunately, she didn’t return for The Suicide Squad, James Gunn’s semi-sequel reboot.