Why Aidy Bryant Was So Worried About Her Final SNL Sketch

Bryant’s biggest fear was ending up in a sketch, which was a major downer — and not the fun kind like the one starring classic “Saturday Night Live” character Debbie Downer (Rachel Dratch). “I was concerned that it would feel like I was at my own funeral,” Bryant told Variety. “I was embarrassed to try something big.”

Instead, her final sketch was a parody commercial starring Kate McKinnon, who also left the show. As they had previously done in sketches such as an apple picking commercial (Season 45, Episode 1) and a choral fashion commercial (Season 45, Episode 4), Bryant and McKinnon teamed up as a certain breed of middle-aged women. This time, dressed as aging hippies, they took viewers on a journey that explained the benefits of gray grown-up braids.

“You need a hairstyle that says, ‘People will talk about me for years after they meet me for five minutes,'” McKinnon drawled. “You want people to see you and be like, ‘Got it,'” Bryant chimed in.

By the end of the sketch, it was clear that all of the women in the ad (including cast member Heidi Gardner, host Natasha Lyonne, and Japanese Breakfast’s Michelle Zauner) were in an open relationship with the same man, Richard (Kyle Mooney). who happened to be wearing his own gray pigtails. It was a nice comedic ending, but that wasn’t the moment that marked Bryant’s departure from Saturday Night Live. She actually chose to say goodbye earlier in the show.