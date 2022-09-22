Why Abbott Elementary Fans Have Their Eyes On Jill Biden

After its successful run at the Emmys, “Abbott Elementary” finally celebrated its second season on September 21 with “Development Day”. Fans were naturally excited for the series’ return, but many were surprised when the First Lady of the United States, Dr. Jill Biden, who continued to praise the show Twitter. “Sometimes it’s the little things that bring such joy – like catching ‘Abbott Elementary’… @quintabrunson thanks for the late night laughs before tomorrow’s class!” Biden tweeted alongside a photo of her premiering the second squadron watched.

The series serves as a love letter to the city of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and its hard-working educators, so it’s no surprise that Dr. Biden invested in the series, considering she grew up in the city’s suburbs (via Philly Mag). One can imagine that she found the Philadelphia-centric cameo from the episode delightful. “Abbott Elementary” isn’t just a local favorite of Philly residents, as it resonated with teachers across America for creating an empathetic, relatable, and realistic view of the classroom (via Buzzfeed News). dr Biden, a practicing English professor (via USA Today), is no doubt delighted with how relatable the series is. The tweet from Dr. Biden is followed by several fans, including users @GemayelHampton suggested the idea of ​​the educator driving to Abbott for a brief cameo.

It would be for Dr. Biden hasn’t ruled out showing up at Abbott, considering she’s joined her husband Joe Biden for a memorable appearance on Parks and Recreation.