Who Was NCIS’ Fred Tate?

Though some fans have no doubt heard of Fred Tate before, or seen his name in the credits, for many this episode 13 tribute may be the first time they’ve heard of him — even though he’s been a staple of the series from the very first Season. From Season 1 through Season 19, Tate served as a stand-in for series star David McCallum, who plays Donald “Ducky” Mallard on NCIS.

In television, a deputy plays an essential role in the preparation of each scene: “standing in” for an actor while the crew works on rehearsals, camera locks, lighting settings, and anything else required for scene preparation. A Facebook post indicates that Tate passed away in December 2022 after a battle with cancer and pneumonia. The tribute itself reads “In memory of our friend and colleague Fred Tate. We’ll miss you,” which underscores just how important he was to the “NCIS” family.

In addition to his substitution work, Tate was also an author, published several books, including “The Warren” and “Melanie the Badger,” and starred as a supporting character in Season 4’s “NCIS” episode “Blowback” (via IMDb). While he may not have worked much in front of the camera, it’s clear that Tate had an immense impact on NCIS and will be greatly missed as the series continues.