Who Plays Young Cassian In Disney+’s Andor?

Antonio Viña will play the young Cassian Andor in the Disney+ series.

Viña’s resume is pretty impressive as he worked on several projects before landing the Star Wars gig. In the US, the actor is best known for his role in the Bravo series Imposters, which ran for two seasons. Viña, who is originally from Mexico, is best known in his home country for his role in José José, el príncipe de la canción, a telenovela based on Mexican entertainer José José. In the series, Viña plays young Ángel Sosa, who appears in a handful of episodes (via IMDb). The actor’s impressive credits don’t end there, as Viña has appeared in ads for Nesquik, Hasbro, and the Cannes Film Festival, according to his website. In 2018, the young actor teamed up with National Geographic to showcase the beauty and culture of Xcaret Park, Mexico for the documentary series Destinations.

It remains to be seen how prominent Viña’s role will be in what could be the darkest Star Was show yet. The actor’s IMDb page hints that he will only appear in the debut episode of the series. Then again, with two seasons expected, it’s entirely possible that the actor will appear as Andor throughout the run of the Disney+ series. In an interview with Collider, Diego Luna spoke about how important it was to see Andor as a child as it helps shape his tragic trajectory as a character. “He started fighting since he was six years old. What does that mean exactly? Why would a six year old miss his childhood and start a fight?” Luna debated. “That’s really interesting for me to know.”