Who Plays The Hostess In Andor Episode 1?

The hostess in Andor Episode 1 is played by British actress Margaret Clunie, best known for her work on ITV’s Victoria. The series, which stars Harriet the Duchess of Sutherland for 14 episodes, marks Clunie’s longest television show appearance ever. Some of her one-off appearances have appeared on shows such as Babylon, Urban Myths, Upstart Crow and Harriet, Duchess of Sutherland to name a few.

Clunie has also worked in several made-for-TV movies, but her most prominent feature film is 2019’s Emilia Clarke flop Last Christmas. The actress also starred in the 2019 indie flick Here Comes Hell. At the time of this writing, Clunie has no other projects in the works. Clunie is a former model (via Evening Standard) who helped jumpstart her acting career. Despite leaving the fashion world, she still poses like a pro on her growing Instagram page.