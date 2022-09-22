Who Plays Sam Carver On Chicago Fire?

This is actor Jake Lockett playing Sam Carver. He is perhaps best known for a series of Capital One commercials promoting their Venture X card. According to an interview with TV Line with co-showrunners Derek Haas and Andrea Newman, it was those commercials that first caught the eye of Chicago Fire producers.

Lockett has also appeared in a variety of dramas and sitcoms. Among his IMDb credits, he appeared in “Hawaii Five-O”, “Brooklyn Nine-Nine”, “SEAL Team”, “Masters of Sex”, “Community”, “Fam” and “NCIS: Los Angeles” in minor Roll. You may also know him from the movies Lycan and Blood Tide.

While Lockett is a relative unknown as he follows in Carver’s footsteps, the show’s producers already seem to like him quite a bit. “We’re just huge fans of his. He brings a lot of presence and seriousness to the role, and he’s funny too. It’s that rare lightning-in-a-bottle thing that we’re looking for on this show because we’re crossing so many different genres, so if you can do it all, that’s gold,” Newman told TV Line. Fans will soon judge for themselves whether they find Carver just as enchanting.