Who Plays New Psychiatrist Doctor Cuevas On Chicago Med?

Veteran Lilah Richcreek Estrada makes her Chicago Med debut in the season eight opener How Do You Begin to Count the Losses, and she may look familiar to some viewers. As it turns out, Estrada has been a professional actress since appearing in several short films in 2009, followed by her first TV role in 2012’s “Criminal Minds” episode “A Family Affair.” Estrada took on more over the next few years minor roles in a variety of other productions, including the role of Kacee in 2 Broke Girls, a stint as Icarus in the TV movie Hunt for the Labyrinth Killer. and portions of “Two and a Half Men,” the TV movie “Garden Apartments,” and “Cougar Town” (per IMDb).

Several more small screen appearances followed in quick succession as Estrada landed roles in the TV movies Work Mom, A Bronx Life, and The Great Indoors. Then, in 2020, the actress would have a more significant role as Julie on the Alley’s Toast episode of Dave, followed by the role of Wendy in ABC’s kind of reboot of The Wonder Years in 2022. So , while Estrada’s future as new cast member Dr. Nellie Cuevas in “Chicago Med” is still unknown at this point in the series, what is known is her long acting career in everything from under-the-radar shorts to episodic TV hits.