Who Plays Ivan On Only Murders In The Building Season 2?

Season 2 of Only Murders in the Building features a healthy mix of A-listers, rising stars and veterans. While big-name newcomers like Cara Delevingne’s Alice are all the rage, Ariel Shafir, who plays Ivan, will no doubt gain even more fans when all is said and done.

Of course, some viewers will likely have seen Shafir in movies and TV shows over the years. According to IMDb, the actor has appeared in several notable TV shows including The Sinner, Blue Bloods, Orange Is the New Black, The Blacklist, When They See Us and Law & Order. : Special Forces.” Prior to landing those roles, the Only Murders in the Building star also appeared in several episodes of M’Larky, Dan Fogler and Josh Warren’s short-lived cop comedy series from 2010 to 2014 he collaborated again with Fogel on the comedy Don Peyote, which also starred Anne Hathaway, Topher Grace and Jay Baruchel.

Shafir is also a veteran of the stage, having starred in productions of A Streetcar Named Desire and MacBeth, the latter of which received rave reviews. PlayShakespeare.com praised his performance as the title character in “MacBeth,” describing her as a humorous, complex, and modern take on the fictional general.