Who Plays Dr. Heather Singh In Chicago Med?

Most recently, Puja Mohindra had a recurring role in the new Netflix series The Lincoln Lawyer as Sonia Patel, a confidant of one of the victims Mickey Haller (Manuel Garcia-Rulfo) is investigating. Speaking to Jore Magazine about the role, Mohindra said, “What resonated for me was the experience of losing a friend and having that friend in a controlling, unhealthy, toxic relationship.” Still, she admitted, a much lighter one to be a happier person than the troubled one she plays on the show. Mohindra was ultimately grateful to be a part of the production and commented on the skill and passion of both writer Michael Connelly and the show’s creator David E. Kelley.

As her roles grow and she expands into larger projects, the actress is also keeping in touch with her passion for telling her own stories as she is currently developing her first feature film, Lakshmi in Love. When asked how to inspire and advise other artists, she said: “Stories bring us together because they reveal our common humanity. It is a pleasure and an honor to help people wherever we can.”