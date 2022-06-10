Who Plays Christine Chapel In Star Trek: Strange New Worlds?

The actress who plays Christine Chapel on Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is Jess Bush, and she landed the performance on Strange New Worlds without many high-profile roles on her resume. In fact, her IMDb page only lists a handful of credits so far — though that’s likely to change with her newfound “Star Trek” presence. But unless you’re familiar with movies like Skinford: Chapter Two, Playing for Keeps, or Home and Away (which apparently are all real movies and shows out there somewhere), she probably wasn’t quite there Set your radar.

Originally from Australia (sadly not from the 23rd century), Bush started modeling when she first burst into the spotlight on the 2011 season of Australia’s Next Top Model. This eventually led her to pursue acting, and after the few lesser-known projects mentioned above, she landed the coveted role of Nurse Chapel, starring alongside Dr. M’Benga (Babs Olusanmokun) – another character from – keeps the infirmary afloat “The Original Series.”

Ideally, Nurse Chapel will play a more prominent role in Star Trek: Strange New Worlds than she did in the ’60s series. Unfortunately, this version of the character was mostly relegated to cameo appearances (although she did have to beam down once and be part of the fun). Hopefully the plan for Strange New Worlds sees the dynamic Bush becoming a more significant part of the adventure. It looks promising.

As for Bush’s earthly future, we’ll see what the stars have in store for her. Not every “Star Trek” actor saw that success carry over beyond Federation space. But it’ll definitely be exciting to see Bush revitalize “Strange New Worlds” before seeing where she boldly goes from there.