Who Is The Villain In Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio?

While speaking to Variety about his Pinocchio project, Guillermo del Toro mentioned that the supernatural elements of the classic story, well known to viewers of the Disney film Pinocchio, are limited in his adaptation. Though he preserved certain necessary supernatural events in his new narrative, some previously fantastical creations are now rendered realistically.

While Pinocchio traditionally faces three main antagonists, del Toro’s Pinocchio (voiced by Gregory Mann) meets a single villain: an unlucky puppeteer named Count Volpe (voiced by Christoph Waltz). “The three main villains in the original story are the cat, the fox, and the puppeteer, and we wanted to meld them into one,” said del Toro of Count Volpe. Accordingly, Volpe will wear a pair of sideburns resembling fox ears, maintaining the fox’s appearance in an otherwise human character.

For what it’s worth, del Toro described his rendition of “Pinocchio” to Entertainment Weekly in 2012 as intended for a more mature audience than that of the Disney film. He specifically credited his version of the infamous Pleasure Island scene as more intense than its predecessor. So Volpe will likely be more menacing than Disney’s versions of the three villains he’s also fused into.