Who Is Taylor Kinney, Lady Gaga’s Ex-Boyfriend, Dating Now? A Closer Look At Taylor Kinney’s Dating History

How many of you were aware that Laga Gaga was engaged to Taylor Kinney, the same Kinney who appeared in the NBC series Chicago Fire as an actor and model? If you’re a Little Monster, you’re probably already aware of everything and everyone in Lady Gaga’s life,

A Closer Look At Taylor Kinney’s Dating History

but for those who aren’t, Lady Gaga was engaged to Taylor Kinner for nearly a year. So you’ve probably got a lot of questions about Taylor Kinney right now, such as what happened between Lady Gaga

and Taylor Kinney, who he’s seeing right now, and who he’s dated in the past. This page will answer all of your queries as well as walk you through Taylor Kinney’s dating history.

Before Lady Gaga, Who Did Taylor Kinney Date?

Taylor Kinney debuted in the entertainment sector in 2006, playing the lead character in the television series Fashion House. Taylor Kinney began dating real estate agent Brittany Buckett in 2010 after being engaged in the field and working on numerous large projects.

In 2011, the pair called it quits. Brittany later said that Taylor was the one who broke up with her and that he cheated on her with Lady Gaga.

Taylor has maintained that Gaga and he are simply good friends, but he contacted her at midnight one night and told her that he had cheated on her, according to Brittany Buckett. Brittany Buckett was devastated by the separation, but she has moved on from Taylor.

Taylor Kinney And Lady Gaga’s Relationship: Why Did They Break Up After Their Engagement?

After Taylor Kinney’s breakup with Britanny, Lady Gaga and Taylor Kinney began dating. However, there is speculation that the two were close even when Taylor was dating Britanny. Taylor Kinney and Lady Gaga first met on the set of Gaga’s song You and I in 2011.

Within a few months of dating, the two made their relationship public, and in 2013, Gaga said about how caring and supportive Taylor is to her as a partner. Taylor Kinney proposed to Lady Gaga on Valentine’s Day in 2015, and the couple got engaged.

However, the pair announced in 2016 that they are no longer together because things did not work out. When Taylor Kinney and Lady Gaga split up, Britanny Buckett appeared on the scene and said that Taylor may have cheated on Lady Gaga as well, similar to how he cheated on her.

What Is Taylor Kinney’s Current Relationship Status?

Taylor Kinney was never seen dating a woman since his breakup with Lady Gaga. His co-star Miranda Rae Mayo was supposed to be dating him, however both Kinney and Mayo refuted the reports. Taylor Kinney has recently been linked to a woman named Ashley.

Taylor sparked rumours that he was dating Ashley after he shared a photo of her getting her manicure at a salon. There isn’t a lot of information available regarding Ashley and her relationship with Taylor Kinney. Taylor Kinney shared a snapshot of Ashley on his official Instagram account on March 4, and we can expect more photos of him with his new girlfriend in the near future.