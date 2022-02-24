Who Is Shibani Dandekar? Everything You Need To Know About Farhan Akhtar’s New Wife

Farhan Akhtar as well as his girlfriend, Shibani Dandekar had been exuding big couple-goal vibes for some time.

After many years of dating they got married on the 19th of February, 2022. They were married in a private ceremony.

Everything You Need To Know About Farhan Akhtar’s New Wife

Shibani Dandekar is, for those who do not know she has been a model, actress model, VJ and singer.

Farhan Akhtar who had divorced his wife Adhuna Bhabani in the midst of 16 marriage years, began dating Shibani Dandekar soon after the divorce.

They were together for over 5 years prior to getting married. Find out more details on Shibani Dandekar’s life in general and past relationships, her career net worth, and much more by reading this piece.

Shibani Dandekar: Bio

Shibani Dandekar was born August 27, 1981. Shibani Dander was the daughter of Sulabha Dandekar, and Shashidhar Dandekar.

She was born in Pune, Maharashtra, India. Shibani Dandekar was raised with her parents and the sister Apeksha Dandekar, and Anusha Dandekar.

The youngest sister Anusha Dandekar also is a VJ and actress as well as model as Shibani Dandekar. Shibani Dandekar is from an Marathi family and adheres to her Hindu religion.

Dandekar spent the majority of her youth within Australia and Africa and then moved into New York. Dandekar’s zodiac signs are Virgo and she holds Indian nationality.

Shibani Dandekar Career

Following her graduation, Shibani Dandekar moved to New York and began working in American television.

She hosted shows such as Namaste America, VDesi, and Asian Variety Show. Shibani Dandekar was a hit when she hosted the event “An Evening featuring Shah Rukh Khan’.

Her debut on film was in the Marathi film titled Timepass which featured her as a part of the song in 2014. The same year, Shibani Dandekar appeared in another Marathi film titled Sangharsh in a small role.

Shibani Dandekar’s debut Bollywood appearance was with the film “Roy” with her portrayal of the role of Zoya.

Dandekar has since appeared in numerous Bollywood films, such as Shandar, Sultan, Naam Shabana Noor, Bhavesh Joshi, and was a part of the film This is Mahalakshmi and Zam Zam.

Shibani Dandekar also appeared during the second episode of the Amazon Prime series ‘four more shots’.

Shibani Dandekar has been the host on numerous shows, including After Hours Let’s design, AXN Men 2.0, India’s Sexiest Bachelor, Mission Cover Shot, Grammy Nominees, and Style and the City.

Dandekar has also been presenter of Indian Premier League for 5 years. She also been awarded the Television Academy Award for best anchoring in sports.

Shibani Dandekar appeared on the reality show Jhalak Dhiklaja 5, I Can Do That and Khatron Khiladi.

Khiladi. Dandekar also served as an instructor on Top Model India. Top Model India.

Shibani Dandekar: Ex-Boyfriend

Shibani Dandekar, prior to dating Farhan Akhtar, was engaged to Indian model and actor Keith Sequeira

. Shibani Dandekar, along with Keith Sequeira hosted the show Men 2.0 and have dated for a couple of years.

The couple split up without giving a reasons behind the breakup between them. Now, Keith Sequeira is married to Rochelle Roa who is co-hosting with Shibani an event.

Shibani Dandekar, And Farhan Akhtar

Shibani Dandekar, and Farhan Akhtar got together on the set on the show “I Can Do It’ back in the year 2015 in the year Shibani participated as a participant on the show, as was Farhan hosts the show.

In the year 2016, Farhan Akhtar and Adhuna Babani split following 16 years of union. Farhan owns two girls together with Adhuna Babani.

Rumours that they were Dandekar and Akhtar had surfaced soon following Farhan’s divorce. The couple had their first public appearances at Deepika Padukone’s and Ranveer Singh’s reception in 2018.

This was the Dandekar and Farhan’s official announcement of their marriage.

The announcement was followed by an official announcement, Shibani and Farhan posted numerous photos of themselves on their social media pages and were seen together numerous times.

They didn’t shy away from their love from the public eye. Shibani Dandekar has even had Farhan’s name tattooed onto her neck, and she has posted photos of this tattoo in her Instagram.

Many of the fans who were fans of this couple looking forward to the couple’s decision to tie the knot and on 19 February 2022, Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar were wedding in a secular wedding

ceremony in an estate in Khandala which is which is owned by Farhan Akhtar.

Shibani Dandekar: Net Worth

In 2021, Shibani Dadekar is estimated to have a Net worth $1.5 million. Dandekar is a multi-millionaire with numerous sources of income, includes her career as a model and VJ.

Shibani Dandekar’s Body Has Includes

Shibani Dandekar is 5 feet 6 inches and weighs 110lbs. Her body measurements are 33-25-33 inches. Shibani Dandekar is black with black eyes and black hair.

Shibani Dandekar: Social Media

Shibani Dandekar has been active on Instagram as well as Twitter. Dandekar is active on Twitter with more than 300k followers. On Instagram Dandekar has 1.3 million users.