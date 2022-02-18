Who Is David Oyelowo’s Wife? Jessica Oyelowo? The British Actress’ Bio And Marriage, Children, Net Worth, Career Age, Height And More

Producer and actor David Oyelowo is a happy husband who was married to his lover to his heart Jessica Oyelowo at a very young age.

After over 20 years now, this couple are and still in love one their partner.

In addition to being the sole female of David Oyelowo’s family There’s other aspects of Jessica Oyelowo that most people don’t know about.

Jessica Oyelowo? The British Actress’ Bio And Marriage, Children

Jessica Oyelowo is a British actor and singer most famous for her performance in the role of detective Sergeant Alex Jones in the British television show, Mayo.

Learn more to discover little-known facts about Jessica oyelowo.

Jessica Oyelowo: Biography

Jessica Oyelowo was born on the 1st of January 1978 located in Ipswich State of England. Jessica Oyelowo was raised by her parents and spent her early years at home in Suffolk, England.

Oyelowo attended school through Woodbridge School in Woodbridge. After her schooling, Jessica enrolled at the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art to pursue a profession in the fields of acting and music.

Jessica Oyelowo was born in a Christian family and is a devoted follower of the faith. Oyelow’s zodiac signs are Scorpio. At present, Jessica Oyelowo is residing in Southern California with her husband David Oyelowo and their children.

Jessica Oyelowo: Career

Jessica Oyelowo has been acting since she was a young age. In her early years she was a part of the National Youth Music Theatre.

She was also a student at an academy called the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art.

Jessica Oyelowo’s first appearance in the film industry came in Tim Burton’s film “Sleepy Hound” in which she played the part of a character named Sarah.

Then she appeared as the role as the princess Margaret in the film “Churchhill: The Hollywood Years’.

Jessica Oyelow also appeared in numerous other films, including Big Guy, Alice in Wonderland, Rahab, Captive, Nina, A United Kingdom, Sorry Not Sorry as well as The Water Man.

Jessica Oyelowo’s first appearance on TV was on the show ‘Unfinished Business’ that was released in 1999.

he later appeared in a variety of TV shows like People Like Us, Murphy’s Law, Helen West, and Off The Map in many small roles. In 2006 she played the role of police sergeant detective Alex Jones in the series Mayo.

Jessica Oyelowo was one of the most prominent characters in the show and became more popular due to her role as Alex Jones.

Before entering the world of movies and TV shows, Jessica Oyelowo was active in stage and theatre shows.

in 1997 Oyelowo performed the part of Rosalind in the show “As You like It”. She also performed in the Royal Exchange of Manchester in 2006 as well as at the Hackney Empire in 2007.

Jessica Oyelowo Marriage And Children

Jessica Oyelowo and British actor David Oyelowo got married in 1998. The couple began their relationship while both attended an academy called the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art.

They got engaged when David was twenty years old. Jessica Oyelowo and David Oyelowo have four children: Asher Oyelowo, Caleb Oyelowo, Zoe Oyelowo, and Penuel Oyelowo.

The Oyelowo family lives in Tarzana in the San Fernando Valley in Southern California.

Jessica Oyelowo’s Net Worth

Jessica Oyelowo is estimated to have a income of $1-5 million. Her acting career is her primary source of income.. The husband of Jessica Oyelowo, David Oyelow has an estimated net worth of $6-7 million.

Jessica Oyelowo’s Height And Weight

Jessica Oyelowo stands at a height of 5 6 inches tall and weighs 56 pounds. Her eyes’ color are green, and the shade of her locks is dark brown. Jessica Oyelowo’s measurement for body measure 36-26-36 inches.