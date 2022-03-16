Who Is Charles Melton’s New Girlfriend? Is He No longer In A Relationship With Camila? Here’s What We Know So Far

As previously reported, actor Chase Sui Wonders has been spotted out and about with Charles Melton in New York City. If you look at the time and gestures that the couple shares, it tells you that they are dating and it is a serious relationship. The couple has not acknowledged or denied the claims.

Charles Melton’s New Girlfriend? Is He No longer In A Relationship

In New York City, Charles Melton and Chase Sui Wonders were observed roaming the streets together. Charles Melton wore black shorts and hoodies with a floral jacket and green beanies in the photographs.

A pair of black sunglasses and white Nike sneakers completed the look. Chase Sui Wonder appeared to be dressed in blue sweatpants and a blue sweater, which he layered with a black jacket. She has a white shopper bag and a cap on her head.

A pair of black sneakers completed the look. In the streets of New York City, Charles Melton and Chase Sui Wonders were spotted talking to each other. Holding hands and kissing aren’t obvious gestures, but the two of them appear to be close and eager to spend time together.

Chase Sui Wonders and Charles Melton became the subject of allegations of a relationship after they featured together in the short film Wake, which was made in conjunction with Vogue China, and Chase directed the short film.

After their appearance, Charles and Chase were photographed kissing each other on the forehead as they held each other tight.

However, because the face of Chase Sui Wonders was obscured in the photographs, many people assumed it was him, but they couldn’t be sure. When Charles recently uploaded a picture of himself sitting on a balcony on Instagram, he was joined by Chase, who also posted a picture of herself sitting alone on the same balcony.

Dated For How long Before They Broke Up? What Caused Their Breakup?

When the Riverdale cast went on a boat trip together, it was discovered that Charles Melton and Camila Mendes were seen getting near and personal, sparking dating speculations between the two. Then then, the couple was frequently sighted together and close at several gatherings.

It wasn’t until Camila Mendes posted a photo of Charles on Instagram with the message “Mine” in October 2018 that the rumours began to spread. In the wake of making their relationship official, the two were unafraid to declare their undying devotion to one other and the world at large.

As a relationship, they posted pictures of themselves together on social media and met each other’s families. During the month of March 2019, Camila and Charles began living together.

Things were going swimmingly until the end of the year, when reports emerged that Charles and Camila had called it quits on their relationship. Inner sources affirm that the couple is taking a break from their romance, but it now appears that the couple had officially severed things between them and has moved on to their own road.