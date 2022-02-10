Who Is Brook Valentine Her Net Worth, Income, Personal Life And More. Brooke Valentine is an R & B artist and is most well-known for her song “Girlfight” released in 2005. She’s also known as a singer and actress as well as a model. She also was a guest in the TV reality series called Love and Hip Hop: Hollywood.

Brook Valentines Debut Album Sold More Than 290,000 Copies Across The Globe.

Brooke Valentine was born on five October in 1984, at Houston, Texas. Her real name is Kanesha Nichole Brookes. Brooke Valentines is her stage name.

Her debut album called ‘Chain Letter’ was released on the Subliminal Entertainment imprint and had sold more than 290,000 copies across the globe.

Brooke Valentine: Professional Life and Career

Brooke Valentine started her musical career when she joined the female group known as Best Kept Secret. After that, she moved into Los Angeles to join Virgin Records. Her first album in her career as a solo artist is “Girlfight”, and it included Lil Jon and Big Boi. “Girlfight” was featured at 23 in the Billboard Hot 100 and #13 on the R&B chart. Chain Letter, her debut album that came out in 2005, reached the top spot at #16 according to the US Billboard 200 and #3 on the US Billboard Top R&B Hip Hop Albums chart. The second album she released as a solo artist, Physical Education was released in 2009. Then she took a hiatus from her singing career as well as her solo projects. After a brief break and a brief hiatus, she returned in 2014 in the reality show ‘Love and Hip Hop’, which aired on ‘VH1’.

In addition to being a singer, songwriter, and songwriter, Brooke Valentine is a stunning model and actress as well. She is a part of Fashion Nova, a model-based company. Fashion Nova promotes Fashion Nova through her Instagram profile as well as other social media accounts. She is extremely well-known on Instagram with more than 1.6 million followers. She is also averaging 39.7k Twitter followers and about 120k on Facebook.

Brooke Valentine: Personal Life

Brooke Valentine is also known as Kanesha Nichole Brookes was the oldest of three children of her family. She began her love for singing while in the fifth grade and Brooke Valentine loves singing and performing in front of her class. Because she was determined to pursue a career in music following her high school degree, Brookes Valentine joined in Best Kept Secret group. The turning point in her life came after she met Deja the great, the CEO of Subliminal Entertainment, a label.

Brooke Valentine got married to Marcus Black, a songwriter in 2019, after being engaged in July of 2018. Prior to that, she was involved with basketball star, Akbar Abdul-Ahad and they each have a son named London. The couple has a son, named Chi. When she was expecting London she was suffering from placenta previa, in which the placenta was covering the exit. As she was expecting Chi she was at risk of high blood pressure. Her age added some danger factors.

Brooke Valentine: Net Worth

According to reports Brooke Valentine’s estimated worth Brooke Valentine is $400 thousand. As a songwriter and singer, she earns between $23 million to $208 million. Additionally, she earns between $21 million to $204 million as an actress and model.