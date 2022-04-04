Who Is Ayush Badoni? Check Ayush Badoni Wiki, Age, Net Worth, Stats, Family, Career, And More

Who is Ayush Badoni?

Ayush Badoni of Lucknow Super Giants is the 22-year-old Indian cricketer who is one of the most promising young cricketers of this TATA IPL 2022. Lucknow Super Giants brought in Ayush Badoni for the base price of 20 lakhs and his phenomenal performances in the games made him today’s most wanted player,

Badoni has scored 51 goals in his debut match of this IPL and most of his shots were reminiscent of South African cricket legend AB de Villiers. Born in Delhi, Ayush Badoni started his T20 career by playing for Delhi on 11 January 2021 at the 2020–21 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

Ayush Badoni Wikipedia

Ayush Badoni Wiki, Age, Net Worth, Stats, Family, Career and More Real name Ayush Badoni job cricketer age 22 years birth date December 3, 1999 place of birth Delhi, India nationality Indian Weight kg: 59 pounds: 130 lbs height 5’6″, 167cm, 167m T20 debut January 11, 2021 style Hitting with the right hand net worth INR 23 lakhs USD 30.27713 Instagram @ayush_badoni1

Ayush Badoni’s career

Ayush Badoni Age

