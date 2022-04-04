Who Is Addison Rae Dating 2022? Everything We Need To Know About Here

Addison Rae

Addison Rae Easterlin is an American actress, social media personality, dancer and singer who was born on October 6, 2000. She began posting frequent material on TikTok in July 2019 as her dance videos gained popularity. She has over 87 million TikTok followers as of March 22, 2022, making her the fourth most followed person on the app. Additionally, Rae was crowned the highest-earning TikTok star by Forbes in August 2020. In March 2021 she released her debut single “Obsessed” and on August 27, 2021 she made her acting debut in He’s All That, a gender-biased remake of the 1999 film She’s All That distributed by Netflix.

Omer Fedi, Rae’s new boyfriend, is most likely thrilled to be with such a stunning TikTok actress. They don’t hesitate to share pictures of themselves on social media and he doesn’t shy away from painting his nails and dying his hair different colors. He is originally from Tel Aviv but now resides in the Los Angeles area. At the age of 16, the 21-year-old moved to Southern California with his father. As a youth, he saw his father’s status and popularity in Israel. His father was a well known and respected drummer in the area. Through his father’s passion, Fedi became interested in music at an early age.

Addison Rae, a TikTok star, is one of the top influencers on the internet and her admirers are very interested in her love life. She and her partner, producer Omer Fedi, recently made their red carpet debut as a couple at the 2022 Grammy Awards in Las Vegas. The pair began rumored to be dating in July 2021. The He’s All That actor made their relationship official on Instagram this month when she uploaded a video of her shadows making out on her Instagram Stories. “I’m in love with you,” the artist remarked a few days later in one of Addison’s sultry new photos.

Omer Fedi is a Tel Aviv-based Israeli guitarist, composer and producer who was born on March 25, 2000. He has 24kGoldn and Iann Dior’s “Mood”, Lil Nas X’s “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” and “Stay” by Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber, all of which reached number one on the Billboard Hot 100, as well as the platinum single ” Go!” by Kid Laroi and Juice Wrld. and Machine Gun Kelly’s Tickets to My Downfall He was named one of the “Greatest Hip-Hop Producers of 2020” by XXL Magazine.

Addison and Bryce dated throughout 2019 before getting back together in October 2020. They ended their relationship in March 2021. Prior to her relationship with Omer, the social media sensation dated Bryce Hall, a fellow TikToker. They started dating in 2019 and split the following year. They got back together in October 2020, a year after their split, but by March 2021 they had called it quits for good. “I’ll be honest. Bryce admitted during an interview on the BFFs podcast, ‘I ended it.’ ‘I just didn’t want to be in a relationship.’

Bryce confirmed the split on his YouTube channel that same month, denying allegations that he cheated. He explains in the three-minute video, “I’ve never cheated on Addison,” “Addison and I broke up about a month ago and have kept everything semi-private on social media. … We both go through like–tons of stuff right now behind the scenes that we’re not exactly comfortable talking about, especially in front of a camera. So, with all the tension, we decided that it was best for us to go our separate ways.” Speaking about her public relations in a YouTube video with Hailey Bieber, Addison said she “never really cared about giving details about anything to share”.

“Like me and Bryce, so many people just looked at us like crazy,” Rae told Hailey Beiber. “It’s been hard to get used to the idea of ​​people caring about it or seeing it and responding to it. People are more interested in your connection than usual. I think the lesson I learned from this is to keep your circle small and your fights private. Keep intimate things private. And respect each other.”

