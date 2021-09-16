Within a week, the booster doses will be available to all the fully vaccinated Americans. But the parameters for who can take the booster dose and who not will be decided by the two advisory committees CDC and FDA.

The Biden Administration announcement about the booster dose availability for all the citizens from 20, September made all the citizens anxiously wait for the big day.

It gives little reaction time for the medical department to decide who will get the booster dose.

Who Can Get The Booster Dose, And Who Does Not?

Dr. Tammy Lundstrom is the chief medical officer of the Michigan-based Trinity health. It operates as many as 91 hospitals and 120 care facilities in 22 states.

Lundstrom says, “We will be administering booster doses to our patients as soon as the announcement is there.”

The medical administration all over the United States is waiting desperately for guidance.

The Biden administration promised the citizens a third dose of the vaccine as a booster shot. He says that the booster doses will be available to all with a healthy immune system too. He promises to provide it from the 20th of September.

The booster doses will be given only to those who have taken their second dose of Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccine at least eight months before. The approval from the Food and Drug Administration is pending as of now.

President Biden on Thursday said, “ the choice of the vaccine, schedule of administering it, and the selection of people eligible for the booster dose will be up to the FDA and CDC.”

The Food and Drug Administration will be conducting its advisory meeting on Friday. The advisory committee meeting of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will happen soon too.”

The FDA is responsible for investigating the safety and effectiveness of the vaccine based upon the data submitted by the companies. The FDA can also question the agency if any queries are left unanswered by the available data.

The CDC is responsible for deciding who will be eligible for the booster dose and the schedule of administering the booster dose.

Lundstrom added, “ if we look back, all through the pandemic, the FDA declared its decisions mostly on Friday, and CDC declared its decisions mostly on Saturday or Sunday. So, we are all geared up and expect that the image will be clear by the coming Sunday.”

Dr. Kelly Moore educates healthcare professionals about the U.S. vaccine recommendations and says, “ the decision of these two committees will decide who will get the booster dose and when.”

Dr. Moore says many of the vaccines are available in the form of three doses. The vaccine for Hepatitis B consists of three doses. Its first two doses are scheduled in close intervals, and the third dose is given a little later. The same can be the decision in the case of the Covid-19 virus.

The Biden administration earlier announced, “The third dose will be available to vaccinated people at least eight months after the second dose.”

Dr. Moore considers that the time interval can be a minimum of six months, and if doctors suggest, it could be eight months.