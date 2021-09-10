The WHO chief called for a yearlong ban on coronavirus booster injections on Wednesday. Health professionals, seniors, and other vulnerable populations have the same right to protection as those in wealthier nations, according to Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

The world impoverished should not be content with leftovers, Tedros stated. He admitted that third doses might be required for the most at-risk groups, such as immunocompromised individuals who did not react well to the first dosage or generate antibodies.

WHO Asks For A Ban On Booster Injections For The Elderly And Sick

A booster shot for a healthy person who is wholly vaccinated is not recommended for now. The elderly, infirm, and students are, particularly at risk. A recent Yale University research shows that severe coronavirus breakout infections are uncommon and usually occur in elderly individuals with significant health issues.

Between March 23 and July 1, this year, Yale researchers identified 54 completely vaccinated COVID-19 patients and 14 with severe or critical diseases.

The group’s median age was 80.5, and 12 had cardiac disease. Obesity, diabetes, and lung disease were also comorbidities. Three of them perished. Before it became the dominant strain in the US, the delta variation was studied. Most completely vaccinated individuals have moderate or no symptoms if infected with SARS-CoV-2, said senior author and Yale associate professor Hyung Chun. This study identifies individuals with more severe illnesses, and we need to treat these patients appropriately.

Masks offer some protection for children in crowded school environments, especially those under 12 for whom no vaccination has been approved.

Thirteen school employees in Miami-Dade County, Florida, have died, but none were vaccinated in the past three weeks. A few days ago, nearly all schools nationwide reopened for the 2021-22 academic year. Students and workers crowd classrooms and corridors, frequently without masks or vaccinations.

United Teachers of Dade President Karla Hernandez-Mats told CNN that seven school bus drivers and four teachers were killed in Miami-Dade.

Since the Jan. 6 incident at the US Capitol, members of the far-right street gang the Proud Boys have started turning up at anti-mask and anti-coronavirus rallies.

Proud Boys have recently been seen at anti-mask and anti-vaccine demonstrations in five states. They’ve clashed with anti-COVID demonstrators from Los Angeles to Columbus, Ohio. To protect students, a Texas school system closed after two instructors died. The Connally Independent School District in Waco will give masks to kids who do not have them.

According to a company that assesses websites’ trustworthiness, over 500 have propagated disinformation about the coronavirus, including discredited vaccination promises. NewsGuard said Wednesday that it found 519 fake reports regarding COVID-19 on over 6,700 websites it examined. Others were made deliberately to propagate disinformation about COVID-19, the firm claims on its website.

Idaho is enabling health care providers to limit services due to an increase in COVID-19 cases.

The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare secretly implemented the change Monday and revealed it publicly Tuesday, warning people that hospitalization may not get the treatment they anticipate.

Summer travel season concluded with Labor Day weekend, probably for the best given the decreasing number of safe destinations. The CDC added Jamaica and Sri Lanka to its list of countries where COVID-19 is highly contagious. People who are vaccinated may acquire and transmit COVID-19 variations, according to the CDC.

According to the CDC, a viral transmission rate of more than 500 per 100,000 individuals in the preceding four weeks in Spain, Costa Rica, the UK, and Portugal.