White Noise – What We Know So Far

Netflix released a teaser trailer for “White Noise” in late August 2022. The trailer begins with a shot of a long line of cars stuck in traffic during a rainstorm, before switching to a shot of Jack and Babbette – who both have a worried look on their faces – sitting in their own car, with their kids on the back seat. As they look over at the car next to them, one of the children says, “You don’t look scared in the Crown Victoria.” One of the other children replies, “No, they’re laughing.” Jack eventually interrupts the children’s conversation and asks why what’s going on in other cars matters. The first child replies, “I want to know how scared I should be.”

The trailer then continues with various shots of their lives before the airborne poisoning event occurs – consumers walk in single file through the supermarket, Jack teaches in his classroom. However, soon after, we see footage of the chaos, with Jack crawling on the floor and the kids running.

The trailer ends with a shot of the family pausing before entering a supermarket as Jack narrates, “May the days be aimless, let the seasons drift.