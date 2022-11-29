White Lotus Fans Want To See The Olsen Twins Check In To The Resort

Fans of “The White Lotus” have been busy on social media lately. With only a few episodes remaining in the show’s second season, some viewers of the HBO show have already begun publicly calling on certain actors to one day be invited on their own “White Lotus” adventures. Two celebrities in particular who are frequently mentioned among “White Lotus” fans are Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen.

The twins, who received early recognition for their work on Full House, haven’t appeared in any major films or TV shows in quite some time. Despite this, fans of The White Lotus still think the Olsen twins should be in the HBO series. On twitter, @evanroskatz tweeted a picture of Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen along with a caption that read, “Let them vacation at the White Lotus.” In response, @ladypieface wrote, “This would definitely take the show to the next level,” while @pamrenteria tweeted, “I also feel like ‘The White Lotus’ is the perfect show for them to make a comeback (if they wanted to).” Elsewhere, @lewlew08 included the Olsen twins in a list of actors they believe “need to be” in “The White Lotus.”

The Olsen twins in particular have not indicated in any way that they intend to return to acting anytime soon, so it seems unlikely that either of them will appear in a future season of The White Lotus. However, the Olsen twins made a series of films in the late 1990s and early 2000s that revolved almost entirely around them traveling to different places around the world. With that in mind, it’s not hard to see why fans of The White Lotus would think it would fit perfectly into the semi-anthological HBO series.