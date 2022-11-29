Where You’ve Seen The Cast Of Spirited Before

In Spirited, Andrea Anders plays the key role of Carrie, Clint Briggs’ late sister. This marks her recent collaboration with her brother, filmmaker Sean Anders, the siblings who previously collaborated on comedies Never Been Thawed, Sex Drive, Daddy’s Home 2 and Instant Family.

Andrea Anders’ early acting career consists of minor appearances in Law & Order, Oz and Tru Calling. Her first big break came in 2014 when she landed the lead role of Alex Garrett in the short-lived Friends spin-off Joey, about Matt LeBlanc’s fan-favorite character after he moved to Los Angeles. In the series, Anders played Joey Tribbiani’s neighbor who eventually becomes his love. After the show was canceled, Anders continued to land regular series roles in other short-lived sitcoms, including The Class with Lizzy Caplan, Better Off Ted with Portia de Rossi, Mr. Sunshine” with Matthew Perry and “Mr. Mom” with Hayes MacArthur. She has also had recurring roles on such hit shows as Modern Family as Amber LaFontaine, Young Sheldon as Linda, The Good Fight as Cheryl Lamore, Ted Lasso as Michelle Lasso, and The Conners as Helen.

In 2004, she made her feature film debut in the dark comedy The Stepford Wives, directed by Nicole Kidman. In addition to her comedic collaborations with brother Sean Anders, she has appeared in independent drama Return to Zero, short film Mamarazzi, independent comedy Is That a Gun in Your Pocket, coming-of-age dramedy Nancy Drew and the Hidden Staircase and the supernatural horror Countdown.