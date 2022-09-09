Where You’ve Seen The Cast Of Hulu’s Reboot Before

In “Reboot,” Judy Greer is Bree Marie Larson*, an actress from rural Virginia who ended up on a “low-budget sci-fi cable show” that resembles a surrogate after appearing in the original “Step Right Up.” Star Trek: The Next Generation.” By contrast, Greer’s career has been extensive, with nearly 200 roles since the turn of the millennium.

To name a few, Greer appeared alongside Jamie Lee Curtis in the Blumhouse reboot of Halloween and its sequel Halloween Kills. MCU fans will recognize her as Scott Lang’s ex-wife Maggie in “Ant-Man” and “Ant-Man & The Wasp.” The word “iconic” is overused these days, but we think it’s an apt description of her as mad party animal secretary Kitty Sanchez on Arrested Development. She also starred in the Peacock limited series The Thing About Pam with Renée Zellweger; in the Showtime limited series The First Lady with Michelle Pfeiffer, Viola Davis and Gillian Anderson; the Showtime series Kidding, starring Jim Carrey, and for the past 12 years, Greer has voiced the role of Cheryl on Archer.

In addition to Marvel and Blumhouse, Greer starred alongside Jurassic World, the Oscar-winning The Descendants starring George Clooney, Adaptation alongside Nicolas Cage, and of course The Hebrew Hammer, in which she starred as Esther Bloomenbergensteinenthal.

[*In the trailer, Bree’s last name sounds like it’s pronounced “Jensen.” According to IMDb, the character’s name is “Larson.” Stay tuned.]