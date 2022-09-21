Where You’ve Seen The Cast Of Home Economics Before

In “Home Economics,” Nicole Byer is Amanda, the book editor Tom works with in Season 2. Fans of cooking shows might recognize her as the host of Netflix’s “Nailed It!”, a series that follows struggling home bakers in their attempts to recreate work at a professional level. What audiences may not know is that the comedian has an extensive resume that includes popular comedies, podcasts, and animated shows.

Comedy audiences may know her from Brooklyn Nine-Nine, where she played Trudy Judy, sister of Pontiac Bandit Doug Judy (Craig Robinson). She has also appeared in episodes of Comedy Bang! Bang!, 30 Rock, and Young & Hungry. Her voice has been heard in the animated comedies BoJack Horseman, Bob’s Burgers and The Simpsons. In addition to comedy, Byer has voiced characters on children’s series such as Rugrats, Amphibia, Big City Greens, and Star vs. the Forces of Evil.

When she’s not guest judge on shows like Lego Masters and The Masked Singer, you might be hearing her on one of your favorite podcasts. She also hosts some of her own, including “Why Won’t You Date Me?” and “Best Friends!” She also stars in the sitcom Grand Crew as realtor Nicky Koles.