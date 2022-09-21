Where You’ve Seen The Cast Of Hocus Pocus 2 Before

Sam Richardson plays Gilbert, the new owner of the Sanderson sisters’ former home, which he has converted into a magic shop, in Hocus Pocus 2. Richardson began his career as an improv artist for Chicago’s oldest theater company, Second City. He finally made his screen debut in 2013 with supporting roles in Arrested Development and The Office, as well as in the crime comedy We’re the Millers.

The following year, Richardson snagged his first major television project as a series regular during the final four seasons of HBO’s acclaimed political satire “Veep,” in which he portrayed the kind-hearted but naïve Richard Splett. Despite being a late addition to the cast, Richardson managed to capture fans’ attention with his character’s hilarious dialogue and unwavering optimism, making him an instant fan favorite. During the show, he also began to build his film career, appearing in several comedies, including Horrible Bosses 2, Spy, Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising, Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates, Ghostbusters. and Good Boys. In 2021, he appeared in the independent horror comedy Werewolves Within, his first feature film as a lead actor and producer.

In 2017, Richardson also got the chance to create, write and executive produce his own comedy series Detroit with fellow comedy star Tim Robinson at Comedy Central. After the end of Veep, he tried his hand at voice acting with roles in such animated series as Archer, BoJack Horseman, Hoops, MODOK, Q-Force, Harley Quinn, and Housebroken.