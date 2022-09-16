Where You’ve Seen The Cast Of Barbarian Before

Any movie lover should recognize this actor with his good looks and tongue-in-cheek humor. However, Justin Long has strayed from his usual comedy and romantic comedy for Barbarian, in which he stars as AJ, a character described by IndieWire as “the ultimate toxic white man.” Of course, we’re all here to see well-known actors stepping out of their usual type to subvert expectations. Interestingly, Long and co-star Kate Bosworth are also in a real relationship and star together in another horror film, House of Darkness.

But before portraying male toxicity, Long has been making theater audiences laugh since he played his very first role as overzealous Galaxy Quest fan Brandon. Over the next few years, Long starred in dozens of popular comedy films, including Dodgeball, Accepted, Herbie Fully Loaded, and even had a starring role in an episode of Portlandia in 2015. And of course, audiophiles might also recognize his voice as Alvin from all four Alvin and the Chipmunks films.

However, fans who have been following Long’s career for a while should remember that one of his first films was also a horror film: 2001’s Jeeper Creepers. Justin Long played Darry, a young man who dies during a road trip with his sister from terrorized by a mysterious killer. Since then, Long has appeared in several other horror and thriller films, most notably 2014’s “Tusk.”