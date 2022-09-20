Where You’ve Seen The Cast Of Andor Before

While she may not yet have as much success as her Irish “Andor” co-star Fiona Shaw, Denise Gough is still a celebrated star of both stage and screen. Gough plays Dedra Meero, an Imperial intelligence officer tasked with quelling any sparks of rebellion, in the Star Wars series. Brilliant, tenacious, and downright scary when she wants to be, Dedra poses one of Cassian’s greatest threats on the show. Gough plays the role skillfully, delving deep into the character’s complexities that lurk just beneath the surface.

A two-time Olivier Award winner, Gough has received widespread recognition for her work on stage. However, she’s also racked up some impressive film and television credits over the years. Her credits include Dianna Lafferty in FX’s true-crime mini-series Under the Banner of Heaven, starring in BBC limited series Paula, Fallon in Showtime’s Guerrilla and Liz Fletcher in What Remains. In the film, Gough played characters such as Mary in The Kid Who Would Be King (alongside Andor co-star Genevieve O’Reilly), Linda Connolly in A Dark Place, and Charlotte Kauffman in The Good Traitor. .”

Like his Andor co-star Kyle Soller, Gough has had a lot of success as a voice actor for video games. She made her debut in the Star Wars universe in 2015’s shooter Star Wars: Battlefront and has appeared in other major releases such as XCOM 2, The Witcher 3, and Mass Effect: Andromeda.