Where To Find Fading Embers And What They Do

Fading Embers is a form of currency that drops at the end of Elder Rifts. However, the amount dropped depends on the Rift’s upgrades. Players will be rewarded with a fading ember when using a rare crest on the rift. Players who use a legendary crest in the Elder Rift will receive five fading embers. The amount is also stacked with party members. So, the best way to farm Fading Embers is to join a group of four players using Legendary Crests, earning each player 60 Fading Embers per run.

Fading Embers is used to buy runes from the Fading Embers vendor near the Elder Rift entrance in Westmark. He sells three types of runes: Magic Runes, Fa Runes, and Rare Runes. Magical and Rare Runes can be traded at a Jeweler to craft specific Legendary Gems. On the other hand, FA Runes can be exchanged for a random Legendary Gem. What makes exchanging FA Runes more valuable is that these random legendary gems have a chance to become a coveted five-star gem.

Since the weekly cap for Fading Embers is 320, players cannot trade weekly for a random legendary gem. Also, players can only enter advanced rifts three times per day. Farming Fading Embers is important, however, as Legendary Gems are an integral part of Diablo Immortal’s Legendary Gear system.