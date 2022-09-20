Where Is Ice Road Truckers’ Lisa Kelly Today?

Lisa Kelly has frequently shared her belief that to prove herself in the ice trucking industry, she had to work extra hard compared to her male counterparts (via Truckinginfo). She was able to apply that work ethic to her post-Ice Road Truckers life, using her newfound fame and prominence to seek new professional challenges. However, unlike many other reality TV stars, she didn’t focus on establishing herself as a media personality in the years following “Ice Road Truckers.”

Today, Kelly still drives a truck through Alaska’s treacherous routes, albeit for a different transportation company. She can be seen driving a Freightliner Coronado between the town of Kenai and Prudhoe Bay, the northernmost census-designated place in Alaska. Speaking to Overdrive, she told the interviewer that she still keeps in touch with certain Ice Road Truckers cast members, including Todd Dewey. She also claimed that she ran into Phil Kromm and Jack Jesse on the street. Both men also starred alongside Kelly in Ice Road Truckers.

When asked about Overdrive’s potential return to television, she admitted she hoped “Ice Road Truckers” would return, but added, “I don’t know what’s going to happen.”