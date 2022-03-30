When Will We Get A Sequel?

Before handing off the reins of the franchise to Rockstar’s in-house subsidiaries, “Max Payne” and its sequel were developed by Remedy Entertainment. At the time, Remedy’s use of bullet-time-like animations was different from most other games on the market, and its work on the first two games established the developer as one to watch. Rockstar even consulted Remedy Entertainment when working on “Max Payne 3” to gauge feedback on it (via DualShockers).

In the years since, though, Remedy has been extremely busy. 2019’s “Control” has been a major critical and commercial success, and is set to become a franchise with both a sequel and a four-player co-op spinoff. Furthermore, Remedy is finally working on the long-awaited “Alan Wake 2,” which is set for release in 2023. With such major follow-ups to beloved games in the works, it’s probably for the best that Remedy focuses its attention on those games, as opposed to returning to “Max Payne.”